Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $256.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.98 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 511.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

