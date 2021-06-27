Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,446,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,560. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.