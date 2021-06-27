PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 21.7% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $226.42 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070808 BTC.

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 187,145,460 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

