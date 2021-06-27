Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,648 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.