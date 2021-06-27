Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

