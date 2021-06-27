Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

