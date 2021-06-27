Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 676 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.24.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

