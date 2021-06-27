Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,672 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 7,186.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

