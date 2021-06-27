Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

