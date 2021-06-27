Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,622 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

SMIN stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

