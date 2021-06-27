Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $375.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.