PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -327.78.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

