Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

