OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.13% of OSI Systems worth $36,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.