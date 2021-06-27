Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ORRF stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.