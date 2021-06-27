Orient Walt Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $578,153.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $578,153.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.10 or 1.00464671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

