Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $6.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is 188.23%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.