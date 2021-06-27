O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $557.16 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.78 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

