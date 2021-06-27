Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.