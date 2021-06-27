OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $41.39. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 328.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 105,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

