OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.16

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

