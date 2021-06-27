OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.16

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

