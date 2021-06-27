ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE Gas is gaining from customer growth, which in turn is boosting demand for natural gas and driving its results. The company will benefit from systematic capital investment that is aimed at strengthening its infrastructure and enhance systems integrity. The company’s 100% regulated operation and high percentage of residential customers increase earnings visibility. The company manages its debts quite efficiently and strengthens its balance sheet. However, in the past six months, One Gas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Seasonality of the business, a highly-competitive industry, competition from other sources of energy and extreme weather conditions are headwinds. Any failure to meet the stringent regulations can affect the company’s operations or financial results.”

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.49 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.