One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,438,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

