One Capital Management LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,805. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.10 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.