One Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 381,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,816. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $238.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

