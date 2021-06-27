One Capital Management LLC Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,903 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 106,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

