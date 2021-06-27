One Capital Management LLC Has $20.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,871 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

