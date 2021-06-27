OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
