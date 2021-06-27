OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

