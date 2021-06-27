Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $161.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.