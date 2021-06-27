Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks and dividends . It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Notably, LTL tons per day increased 28.3% year over year in May, owing to the 32.6% rise in LTL shipments per day. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capital expenditures for 2021 are likely to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Moreover, the company’s steep operating costs are concerning and may limit its bottom-line growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $161.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

