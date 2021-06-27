Oddz Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $732,672.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

