Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $7,577,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCUL opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

