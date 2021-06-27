Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

