Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 3.9%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 12,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.