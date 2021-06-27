Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

