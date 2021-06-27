O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXPI opened at $204.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.