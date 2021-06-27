O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18,271.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

