O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,349 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $197.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $7,288,647 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

