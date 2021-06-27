O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

