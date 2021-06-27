O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 253.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

