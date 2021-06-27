O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $874.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $853.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

