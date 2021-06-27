Nyerium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $66,094.44 and approximately $20.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

