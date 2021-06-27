NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

