Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
NYSE NUE opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
