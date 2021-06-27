Nuance Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,132 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 1.81% of Mission Produce worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $10,804,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

