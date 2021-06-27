Nuance Investments LLC Sells 102,149 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,149 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $52,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $56.50. 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

