Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 6.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $672.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $467.55 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

