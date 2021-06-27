Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical comprises approximately 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $212,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ICU Medical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.05 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

