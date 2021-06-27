Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up about 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $97,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,961,000 after buying an additional 460,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,719,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,586. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

