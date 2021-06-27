Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $200.12. Approximately 24,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,316,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock worth $6,644,266 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

